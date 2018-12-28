The curtain can’t fall fast enough on 2018’s final act of the production that was Scott Walker as Wisconsin governor and Paul Ryan as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. From the work of fiction that was Paul Ryan’s shameless, self-promotional soliloquy to Scott Walker’s inability to gracefully exit the public stage, it’s time for these guys to go.
Rep. Ryan’s legacy is a study in white privilege. His recycling of failed trickle-down economics was heralded as cutting-edge intellectual thought, his laughable lack of legislative achievement in his rise to power was never mentioned and even today he is not being called to account or atone for the appalling racism in which his campaign arm engaged in a desperate bid to try to hold on to GOP control of the House of Representatives.
Meanwhile Scott Walker is exiting the Wisconsin political stage most ungracefully after a run of 25 straight years. Seeming to reject the idea that he lost an election, Walker has sought to undermine a fundamental tenet of a well-functioning democracy: the orderly transfer of power to a new administration.
The discussion of legacy implies a finality that seems out of place for someone like Scott Walker, who has done nothing of consequence in his professional life but run for political office. We can say with certainty that Scott Walker leaves Wisconsin politics, for the moment, worse than he found it, having spent eight years rigging the rules to give himself, his political allies and his wealthy benefactors unfair advantages.
The good news is the curtain will soon rise on a new year and, after a record midterm election turnout, new characters arebeing added to the cast.
Getting top billing is Gov.-elect Tony Evers. The change in tone he has already brought to the stage in the weeks since the election is a dramatic reversal from the last eight years. There is sincerity to solve problems facing the hardworking people of Wisconsin, a willingness to collaborate with anyone else who shares that goal and an openness to really listen to what we have to say.
It is heartening too that the rest of the cast of statewide elected officials features more diverse voices and new energy to use their offices and powers to make a real difference instead of collecting a paycheck or unquestioning service of an ideological agenda at the expense of the day-to-day work they were elected to do.
Despite the hope brought by these changes there are familiar villains, whose antics are becoming tiresome reruns. The power grabs and rigging of the rules perpetrated by an unrepentant Republican-controlled Legislature in their sore-loser legislative session may add drama to the story of Wisconsin politics, but provide no actual benefit to the people whom they are supposed to serve.
We do not know how the story of Wisconsin politics in 2019 will end, but we do know questions we have today will be answered.
Like, will justice prevail? The April Wisconsin Supreme Court election is an opportunity for voters to put an exclamation point on the message they sent in 2018 when they will choose between experienced Judge Lisa Neubauer and right-wing, loyal Scott Walker crony Brian Hagedorn.
Will there be a tale of redemption? Wisconsin Republicans hold their fate in their hands and can choose to be part of the solution or remain part of the problem, tied to Donald Trump with the 2020 presidential election on the horizon.
Can there be a happily ever after for Wisconsin? People are working harder than ever but the scales need to be tipped back in our favor — taking on the burdens of student loan debt and skyrocketing child care costs, expanding sick and family medical leave, investing in creating well-paying, family supporting jobs for Wisconsin residents and helping people save for a secure retirement would go a long way to help.
We don’t know how the story will end, but we’re going to stay tuned
Scot Ross is executive director of One Wisconsin Now, a statewide communications network specializing in effective earned media and online organizing to advance progressive leadership and values.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.