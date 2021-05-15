Schools need fresh look -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on May 19, 1991:
Some would say it’s a Dickensian tale of two school systems. One is wealthy enough to afford all the computers, foreign languages, library materials and educational extras its students can use. The other is hard-pressed to buy much more than the basics, if that.
But the story of Wisconsin’s public schools could just as easily be written in the style of a Lewis Carroll classic, with Wonderland insiders refusing to see political realities that seem evident to outsiders peering through the looking glass.
The book on Wisconsin education has opened to a pivotal chapter, and the task of writing a happy ending has fallen to policymakers and educators engaged in the 1991-93 state budget process. Should the state simply spend more in hopes of closing the gap between rich and poor, or would more poorly targeted spending perpetuate the status quo while ignoring the reality of what state taxpayers can afford? Is the current relationship between state government and local schools in need of fine-tuning, or is it time for a fresh approach to carry Wisconsin education into the 21st century?
A team of Wisconsin State Journal reporters and photographers visited more than 50 schools in 14 districts to look for answers. ... Some conclusions may already be drawn: By any measure, we spend heavily on education. But there is evidence the system of distributing state aids is flawed, and a growing sense that reliance on the property tax prevents struggling districts from closing the gap. Are teacher pay demands in line with supply?