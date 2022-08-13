 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
YOU TOON

Schools loans win this week's You Toon caption contest

  • 0
Winning back to school You Toon

Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Pete!

His caption about back to school shopping beat out more than 50 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Brian McGuire

  • of Mauston: “You can’t make me! You’re not my mom!”

Jake Altwegg

  • of Madison: “You know I can’t afford it Bobby, I just filled up the gas tank.”

Jackie Rietmann

  • of Merrimac: “Can’t we just go back to virtual school?”

People are also reading…

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics