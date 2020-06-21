School wasn't in for this week's best caption

Randall and Barb Vockroth of Beaver Dam are this week’s You Toon winners.
Congratulations!
Their caption about the end of the virtual school year beat out more than 100 entries. The Vockroths win publication of their line with today’s finished cartoon. They also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Wally Meyer
- of Madison: “Well, that was the longest school year of my life.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “Unfortunately, summer vacation also is going to be virtual.”
Jason D. Bier
- of Janesville: “Now I know why the three best reasons to be a teacher are June, July and August.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
