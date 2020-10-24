 Skip to main content
Scarecrow must be a Democrat in winning caption
Winning scarecrow You Toon

Polly Overland of Mount Horeb is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Polly!

Overland’s caption about a scarecrow wearing a mask beat out more than 120 entries. Overland wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon and also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Joan A. Ausse

  • of Fitchburg: “See! That proves wearing a mask is a ‘no-brainer’!”

Jackie Rietmann

  • of Merrimac: “He should ask the Wizard of Oz for a vaccine.”

Jerry J. Murphy

  • of Monona: “Looks like the straw poll says: Wear a mask!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

