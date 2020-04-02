Savion Castro: Together, we can heal injustices and advance Madison schools

The Capital Times invited the candidates in races for Madison School Board to write op-eds making their cases for why voters should choose them in the April 7 election. Savion Castro is the only unopposed candidate on the ballot. You can read columns from the candidates running for Seats 6 and 7 here.
In three short weeks, the precipitous spread of COVID-19 has disrupted and upended all of our lives. Like few times before, we are being forced collectively to reckon with longstanding inequities that have persisted for generations; at the same time our systems and institutions are being challenged like never before to provide critical services as our world has come to a silent, grinding halt in the midst of medical crisis.
For school systems and educators, the challenge is particularly acute — how can we facilitate learning for students amid drastic inequality among students at home? As we all navigate this unprecedented crisis to provide the most equitable educational opportunities for our students, we are reminded that the inequities this pandemic has exposed is the reason why we need big systemic change. Especially in Madison, where we have some of the largest racial inequities in the nation.
With an incoming superintendent, two potential 2020 referendum questions, and a new K-5 reading curriculum, we have opportunities for that needed change in Madison. We must re-imagine public education in the image of our diverse coalition of students after generations of disenfranchisement and erasure.
Last July, I had the honor of being unanimously appointed to the Board of Education. In my first year on the board, we passed the largest compensation increase for staff in at least a decade; oversaw the hiring of the district's first ever Latinx superintendent after large-scale community engagement; and have been a leading advocate for the 2020 referendums to ensure that our teachers and students have the facilities, compensation, class sizes and equity policies they need to succeed and thrive.
Now, I’m running to continue the work we’ve started. We can improve engagement, transparency and accountability. Parents and community partners deserve meaningful engagement for our students from the classroom to the boardroom. We can do this by intentional outreach at every level: classroom, school, and district-wide. The board can be more accessible and should impanel citizen committees to improve transparency and accountability.
Moreover, I want to build up capacity for all-day 4K because everybody deserves access to high quality, early childhood education. MMSD’s partial-day 4K classes have proven results in closing literacy gaps and better social emotional outcomes; we need to embrace restorative justice throughout the district, not just for alternatives to discipline, but as a way of life to heal the historical injustices in our education system. Currently, 26 out of 32 elementary schools serving third- through fifth-graders do not have one African American teacher. That is unacceptable; we need to commit to hiring and retaining Black and Brown teachers and administrators through better recruitment, expanding and improving our "grow your own" programs, and pipelines to leadership opportunities.
Our district made a bold stance to explicitly outline Black Excellence in our strategic framework. It is critical we back up our words with actions to acknowledge the inherent brilliance of all our Black students. Our community must commit to investing in the leadership of our Black students who are capable of rigorous learning and brilliance, and reject the bigotry of low expectations and deficit based thinking that labels children “at-risk,” instead of examining the systems that put them at-risk in the first place. We must prioritize investment in transformative justice opportunities, mental health support, and wrap-around services rather than punitive punishment systems. Our pilot community schools are demonstrative of this holistic model of education and examples of what public education can be at its best.
I am running for reelection to the Madison School Board because I believe in the power of education to change lives, communities, and destinies.
My experience as a Madisonian who experienced poverty and homelessness, and who graduated from MMSD as a student of color with a disability, is testament to that. I know that students like me are not problems to be managed, nor bodies to be controlled. We have the lived experiences and agency to transform our schools into the equitable learning communities that all students deserve.
Together, we can develop the next generation of leaders, heal injustices, embrace Black Excellence, and bring our district to the forefront of education in the 21st century.
Savion Castro, the incumbent, is an unopposed candidate for Seat 2 on the Madison School Board.
