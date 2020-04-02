Savion Castro: Together, we can heal injustices and advance Madison schools

Last July, I had the honor of being unanimously appointed to the Board of Education. In my first year on the board, we passed the largest compensation increase for staff in at least a decade; oversaw the hiring of the district's first ever Latinx superintendent after large-scale community engagement; and have been a leading advocate for the 2020 referendums to ensure that our teachers and students have the facilities, compensation, class sizes and equity policies they need to succeed and thrive.

Now, I’m running to continue the work we’ve started. We can improve engagement, transparency and accountability. Parents and community partners deserve meaningful engagement for our students from the classroom to the boardroom. We can do this by intentional outreach at every level: classroom, school, and district-wide. The board can be more accessible and should impanel citizen committees to improve transparency and accountability.