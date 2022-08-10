Save the Merrimac Ferry — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 7, 1972:

Wisconsin is in danger of losing one of its nostalgic links with the past and a premier tourist attraction of the present -- the colorful, historic Merrimac Ferry.

For more than 100 years, the Merrimac Ferry has played a vital and exciting role as the only free, state-operated ferry in Wisconsin. In the early days, some 120 years ago when Merrimac was known as Brown's Cabin, the ferry played its part in bringing business and industry to the area.

Today the Merrimac Ferry in its quiet way shuttles countless thousands of passengers and cars between the banks of the Wisconsin River, Linking Merrimac in Sauk County with Okee in Columbia County on Highway 113.

Now the State Highway Commission may construct a bridge across the Wisconsin River near Merrimac and relegate the ferry to history. ...

No doubt a bridge would be more efficient, but a thousand expensive bridges would never replace the colorful ferry that gives motorists a few moments of peace, quiet and relaxation as they float across the river in a superb scenic setting.

We hope that everyone who ever enjoyed the ferry ride across the Wisconsin or is interested in preserving one of the unique attractions in this whole state will write the State Highway Commission and express his views.