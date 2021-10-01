Satya Rhodes-Conway: Now is the time for rapid transit

What is the proposed alternative to two bus stops within eyesight of each other on State Street? It is an outer loop that confuses and confounds visitors; that adds significant delays to the entire crosstown route; that delivers transit riders to the back door of Downtown office buildings and restaurants; and that requires someone dropped off at the office towers on West Wilson Street at the start of the work day to walk almost half a mile to the former MATC building to catch a ride home.

That is not how you design a modern transit system.

BRT is about safe, fast, clean and reliable service. It’s about not relegating waiters and shop clerks and customers to the back door, but to the front door. It’s about the family with holiday ballet tickets who will walk steps from the sheltered station to the front door of the Overture Center to make their 7 p.m. curtain despite the December snowstorm. It’s about the mom who grabs last-minute groceries from the market on State Street where she can check to see if the bus is pulling up through the store window. It’s about all the moments in people’s lives where transit makes it easier to access the amazing businesses and experiences that make up Madison’s Downtown.