Satya Rhodes-Conway: House bill will support our first responders in Madison and across Wisconsin

Local governments always rise to the occasion during national emergencies. While our local heroes have gotten enormous support from the public and local media, they are not getting the support they need from the federal government.

Madison is incurring millions of dollars in unforeseen costs, while hemorrhaging tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue due to the closure of city facilities such as our parking ramps, the Monona Terrace and the Overture Center. Our city budget has taken a hit of nearly $50 million already, and more red ink will follow.

Yet Madison has not yet received any substantial funding from the federal government to mitigate the devastating fiscal impact of this pandemic. Like many other public institutions with little ability to raise revenue, we are forced to consider significant budget cuts and workforce furloughs to balance the books.

Our local heroes -- the firefighters, EMS, public health officials, police officers, transit operators, sanitation workers -- are exactly who we rely on in a time of crisis. They should not have to worry about budget cuts or furloughs.