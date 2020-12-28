Satya Rhodes-Conway and David Goldenberg: The fight against extremism is just beginning

Now that the Electoral College has confirmed the presidential election result, the 2020 election season is finally behind us. Yet the conspiracy theories, dog whistles, outright racism, antisemitism and echo chamber of online hate that characterized the last few months are still with us -- and they not going away anytime soon.

We knew the 2020 general election would be like no other, and we prepared.

Madison’s IT department worked for over a year to prevent cyberattacks and obtained a $1.6 million grant to ensure a safe and secure election in our city. The city took steps to protect the public and poll workers by acquiring personal protective equipment, encouraging residents to vote by mail, creating curbside voting, and installing ballot drop boxes.

But as the election neared, rhetoric from the campaign trail posed a new threat: Extremists tried to interrupt and interfere with the election.

In the weeks before the election, the city and the Anti-Defamation League convened a series of briefings with elected, administrative and law enforcement representatives from 17 Wisconsin municipalities. The goal was to discuss the threat extremists posed to the election, with a particular focus on public safety in its aftermath.