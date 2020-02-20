Sarah Wright: Lawmakers should support explicit consent for pelvic exams done under anesthesia

I encourage readers to call their legislators to support state Assembly Bill 694/Senate Bill 635, which would require explicit, written consent for a medical student to perform a pelvic exam on a patient under anesthesia.
Following gynecologic surgery in 2009, I experienced significant pelvic trauma. I never got clear answers about what happened to me while under anesthesia, but I was determined to be fully informed prior to a second surgery in 2018. Unfortunately, I was told by medical administrators that if having the opportunity to withhold consent for an educational pelvic exam was “a dealbreaker,” I should have my surgery at a private clinic. Patients’ bodily autonomy must be respected, no matter where their surgery takes place.
Pelvic exams are done prior to gynecologic surgery in order to determine positioning of organs. At many medical facilities, medical students are required to perform such exams — which involve penetration of the vagina with a gloved hand — on anesthetized patients as a part of their training. Patients are often not aware that this will occur; the generic consent form is considered as giving blanket permission to involve students. The consent form I was required to sign simply stated that “medical student(s) or other assistant(s) present during my procedure will be able to, while under the supervision of my primary physician(s)/surgeon(s), perform and assist with important parts of the procedure(s).” As written, it would be the prerogative of the individual surgeon whether to inform patients about which “important parts of the procedure” may be performed by students.
The current system of medical training is intensely hierarchical; a student who objects to the instructions of a superior risks their future career. Even more troubling, research by Dr. Ari Silver-Isenstadt and Dr. Shawn Barnes shows that being made to repeatedly carry out pelvic exams on unconscious, non-consenting women results in the normalization of those actions. In essence, aspiring doctors are required to trade in their own ethics in order to achieve their goal of helping the ill and injured. This is a great disservice to both our future doctors and the patients who will rely on them.
Dr. Phoebe Friesen’s research shows that the majority of women would consent to a medical student practicing a pelvic exam on them, if only they were asked.
Can we rely upon medical schools and hospitals to prohibit this abhorrent practice that has been passed down for generations? I argue that we cannot. Updating a policy does not necessarily result in a change in practice. Currently, much is left up to individual discretion of the surgeon.
Protecting patient autonomy is too important to leave up to chance. Standardizing the expectation for informed consent prior to a pelvic exam on an unconscious patient and requiring written documentation will ensure that every woman’s rights are respected.
Please contact state legislators to press for a hearing on the "Patient Privacy Protection" bill. Wisconsin should join the growing list of states which have passed similar legislation to require explicit, informed consent before these types of exams are performed on unconscious women by students.
Sarah Wright is a science teacher. She lives in Madison with her husband and son.
