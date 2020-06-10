Sarah Halpern-Meekin: The crisis to come: Poverty after the pandemic

Before the current crisis, our research team began a study called " Baby’s First Years ." Over 1,000 mothers enrolled in the study when they gave birth; all were below the poverty line ($21,720 for a family of three in 2020). In addition to tracking the children’s development, we have been having conversations with these mothers — including Leona — to learn about how they try to make ends meet and their parental priorities and values.

One mother, Kayla, was struggling even before the pandemic hit, raising her daughters on a razor-thin budget. Kayla worked as a driver for two food delivery services. She started doing deliveries when she was pregnant with her second daughter, since she was sick constantly and unable to hold down a regular job (none of her work options offered leave); gig jobs allowed her to work as she was able. She kept at it once the baby arrived, since it gave her the flexibility she needed to take care of her daughters. Kayla was able to make ends meet thanks to government subsidized rent, which kept her payments down, and by piecing together child care with help from family and some hours at a home daycare. But Kayla had to make hard choices. The only place she could find an affordable apartment that accommodated her family was in an area where she felt unsafe. She explained, “It’s a lot of killing going on. … Like, kids really can’t play outside (here) these days.” Kayla was able to cover her bills each month, but she did so at the expense of living in a neighborhood where she had nearly been shot and it wasn’t safe for her daughters to play in the yard.