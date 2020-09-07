Sarah Godlewski: Wisconsin workers are our state’s most valuable asset

Under normal circumstances, Labor Day is celebrated with colorful parades and community barbecues as we recognize millions of hardworking Wisconsinites. But not this year. In the wake of COVID-19, these celebrations won’t be happening at a time when essential workers and all
workers have sacrificed so much to ensure our health and safety.
Wisconsin workers have and will continue to be our most valuable asset as we combat this awful virus.
As state treasurer, my number one priority is the economic security of Wisconsinites. But, we can’t rebuild our economy until we defeat this virus, which is why I fully support the science-based approach taken by Gov. Evers. In the state treasurer’s office, we’re working to make sure the recovery reaches Wisconsin's working families by preventing foreclosures, expanding access to retirement, and advocating for federal aid for Wisconsin communities.
Growing up as the daughter of two public school teachers in Eau Claire, the contributions of the labor movement have never been lost on me. Policies such as a 40-hour work week, minimum wage and worker protections have been the bedrock on which Wisconsin workers rely.
However, it seems like family-sustaining jobs with essential benefits such as health insurance and access to retirement are becoming harder to come by. Many Wisconsinites are struggling with unemployment and under-employment, and the pandemic has made things even worse.
Hardworking Wisconsinites deserve a fair shot at the American dream and the financial security and dignity that comes with good-paying jobs. As state treasurer, I am committed to real solutions that ensure the economic security of our workers.
Unfortunately, in the past decade, we’ve seen our workers attacked on every level and some of the very protections the labor movement fought for rolled back. Wisconsin has fewer first-time home buyers and is one of the worst states in the country for Black home ownership. 88% of Wisconsinites wish they had more saved for retirement, and student loan debt burdens over one million Wisconsinites.
As the state’s chief financial officer, I know that the economic health of our state depends on the financial security of our people. Bottom line, we have a lot of work to do to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families, and I’m committed to policies that will help everyone thrive.
As we navigate this unimaginable time, I know Wisconsin workers will continue to rise to the challenge, and together we will get through this. With that mission in mind, I wish everyone a safe and healthy Labor Day!
Sarah Godlewski is Wisconsin's state treasurer.
