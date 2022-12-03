Sarah Godlewski: Wisconsin women will not go back to 1849

I remember exactly where I was when Roe v. Wade was overturned. I was traveling to Appleton for a campaign event, and I was on the phone with my Mom.

We were horrified by the news, and my Mom said, “Sarah, we cannot go backward, and know this is why you are running for office!”

Indeed, I was extremely frustrated with the politicians’ failure to make Roe the law of the land, and now we are back to 1849. The Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest and could jail or fine doctors. This was a dangerous shift in health care policy that directly attacked our rights.

Yet despite this unprecedented change, many polls, political pundits and prognosticators in Washington said that reproductive rights weren’t a “top of mind” issue. It wasn’t going to drive voters to the polls.

What I experienced traveling the Badger State was very different. Regardless of where I was or who I was speaking with, voters brought up their anger and concerns with this grotesque overreach on reproductive health. I had countless conversations -- a mom in the suburbs sharing her own abortion story, a doctor highlighting fear of politicians making medical decisions, and a father in the Fox Valley worried about his daughter’s future.

It was clear what the polls and political pundits were projecting wasn’t reality. Access to abortion care would be on the ballot, and the 2022 election would prove it.

Reproductive rights were a defining factor in what drove women to register to vote in historic numbers and led to high turnout for a midterm election. Women, especially young women and women of color, made the difference in this election and sent a clear message: Wisconsinites refuse to go back to 1849.

These results are attributed to a number of organizations and candidates who messaged, engaged and organized around reproductive freedom. While I was a vocal advocate as a candidate, it was important to stay in this fight even after I ended my campaign for U.S. Senate.

In September, I transitioned my campaign committee to create an organization called Women Win Wisconsin, where our mission is to build on the power of pro-choice voters. We educated and engaged Wisconsinites through a targeted digital program and traveled the state working with amazing pro-choice women running for office. Together, the important work of many prevented a red wave.

As we look forward, there isn’t a moment more consequential to reproductive rights than the upcoming state Supreme Court race. This election will decide the future ideology of Wisconsin’s highest court, which will have a profound impact on the lives of Wisconsinites, from protecting access to the ballot box, redistricting and protecting our environment. It will finally be the opportunity to overturn the dangerous 1849 abortion law.

We know winning statewide is no easy feat, but we can take the majority by making sure reproductive freedom plays an important part with voter communication and engagement. After a tough midterm election cycle, it is natural to want to take a break or rest on our laurels, but I am asking you to stay in the fight. Now more than ever, we have a real opportunity to flip the state Supreme Court and rid the state of this cruel abortion ban that is impacting countless lives.

What we’ve learned from the midterms is that our rights matter and Wisconsinites want them restored. By including reproductive freedom in our work to make calls, knock on doors and support pro-choice candidates, we can make the winning difference. The coalition that helped stop the red wave is not going away.

Moving forward, elections in Wisconsin can and should be a referendum on our rights, and we must use these electoral moments to change history. As our work continues, it is essential we do everything we can to engage pro-choice Wisconsinites by making sure they are registered to vote and use their voice at the ballot box.

We only win statewide elections by a few votes per ward. The power to win elections now and in the foreseeable future is with pro-choice Wisconsinites and our fight for our rights.