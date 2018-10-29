Last year, the Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau found that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation misappropriated over $400,000 of taxpayer funds through a series of special provisions for megaprojects throughout our state. Unbelievably, no one was ever held accountable for this extraordinary mismanagement.
As a small business owner and entrepreneur, I know this kind of fiscal malpractice represents a breach of public trust that would have dire consequences for any organization in the private sector. Worse still, this is not the only example of financial malfeasance within our state government — just last month, a federal audit of Wisconsin's Medicaid program found that nearly $600,000 was paid to managed-care organizations on behalf of deceased patients.
In fact, Wisconsin’s state government has been plagued by chronic financial mismanagement for years. The Legislature and governor shouldn’t be allowed to appropriate, spend, and then account for tax dollars with no checks and balances — a recipe for misallocation and outright fraud, as we’ve seen over and over again. Wisconsinites deserve better.
What we need now is not another politician offering platitudes, but an experienced small-business owner who will fight waste and mismanagement to ensure that our taxpayer dollars are spent judiciously for the direct benefit of our hardworking families in our communities.
That’s why I’m running for state treasurer.
As your state treasurer, I’ll be a watchdog for your money, hold the governor and the Legislature accountable for how taxpayer dollars are spent, and eliminate waste and inefficiency. That’s what I’ve done in the private sector, from my work for the Department of Defense, which saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, to running my own small business. As treasurer, I’ll double-check the Legislature and hold companies doing business with the state accountable to their end of the deal.
We must break the cycle of irresponsibility and corruption throughout our state’s financial management system. My opponent voted to abolish the state treasurer’s office, the office he now wants to lead.
It’s long past time that Wisconsin had a state treasurer who will offer strong leadership and innovative, sustainable solutions for our state’s finances instead of passing the buck.
Our state deserves better, and I’m ready to get to work.
A fifth-generation Wisconsinite, Sarah Godlewski is running for treasurer on a platform on transparency, financial accountability, and problem-solving. Sarah is a financial expert and small-business owner. Previously, she served as a financial consultant, working with public and private-sector organizations to increase efficiency and save taxpayers millions of dollars.
