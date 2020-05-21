Sarah Godlewski: Trump administration picks Wall Street over Main Street

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Small businesses don’t want a handout — they want a program that is fair, transparent and accountable. I’ve heard from too many small business owners who’ve been shut out of PPP funds while billion dollar corporations are cashing in. There are businesses that submitted their applications as soon as the portal opened, only to find out they’d been pushed aside by big businesses with special arrangements. And still more are just waiting to get their PPP funds long after submitting their applications.

Here at the state level, we are all hands on deck. Gov. Evers and his administration are doing what they can to provide relief, whether it’s WEDC’s grants of up to $20,000 or a utility freeze to prevent electric and water shut-offs in local communities. As the state treasurer I am doing all that I can to listen to what Wisconsinites need and collaborate on innovative financing solutions. This is a role I do not take lightly; when our businesses are struggling to access funding, I will continue to fight to bring these dollars home.

But Wisconsin can’t do it alone. We need the president to stand up for our small businesses and ensure that the programs created to help them do just that.