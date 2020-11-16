Sarah Godlewski: Time to listen and lead

My grandma was one of the most patriotic individuals I know — a woman who left her life in Hudson, Wisconsin, to serve in the Navy during World War II. Public service was part of the fabric of her being. Yet, despite these values and her commitment to our country, she dreaded election season. As she put it, "politics pull us apart when we should be coming together."
As Wisconsin concludes another divisive, nail-biting election, my grandma’s words couldn’t ring more true. The fissures between urban versus rural, Black versus white, and young versus old have only deepened over these past months. The politics of resentment continues to pit us against one another. Our divisions aren’t new, nor are the efforts to exploit them. Over the past four years, we have seen our state grow further apart. We continue to see politicians play into our fears and anxiety instead of hope and kindness.
With another divisive election behind us, as we combat an infectious virus and work to rebuild our economy, it’s important that we recognize there is so much more that connects us instead of divides us. Together, Wisconsinites from every corner of the state want the opportunity for a better life for our families and the ability to achieve the American dream.
When we stop and listen, we hear similar struggles from Wisconsinites whether they live in a city or small town, are young or old, Black or white, Republican or Democrat. The factory worker in Racine who works three jobs to make ends meet, the mom in Wauwatosa who can’t find quality, affordable child care, the young couple in Stevens Point with insurmountable student debt, or the small business owner in Dunn County who needs broadband to grow their business.
Wisconsinites work hard and play by the rules, but are fed up with a system that is stacked against them. Ensuring access to health care, raising stagnant wages, eliminating the digital divide, and improving caregiving resources should not be issues that tear us apart but instead bring us together. I believe it comes down to listening to each other and coming to the table with those values my grandmother taught me. Together, we can create solutions that can make our lives and the lives of our fellow Wisconsinites better.
There’s no better example that big, bold ideas are possible in Wisconsin than our beloved Green Bay Packers. If we can turn a farm team into a world class football organization, surely we can do the same for our future.
As we get ready to reconnect with family during the holiday season, let’s take the opportunity to put our differences aside and spend some more time listening. Hard work, pragmatism and hope aren’t Democratic or Republican values — they’re Wisconsin values. By actively listening to one another and working together, we can make meaningful investments around these shared values. We know this won’t be easy, but there’s no doubt it’ll be worth it.
Sarah Godlewski is Wisconsin's state treasurer.
