Sarah Godlewski: It's not too late for Ron Johnson to stay true to his word

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, "I would like to be remembered as someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability.” Her unwavering work ethic and commitment to the American people is what made her the Supreme Court justice of my lifetime.
She was true to her word and worked tirelessly to uphold our Constitution. Justice Ginsburg is an example of what we should expect from our government servants: honest, selfless service.
Unfortunately, our own Sen. Ron Johnson has a few things he can learn from Justice Ginsberg. In 2016, Johnson said, “in the politicized atmosphere of an election year, you probably shouldn’t even nominate someone. … It’s not fair to the nominee, it’s not fair to the court.”
He further went on to say, “Let the American people have a voice in the composition of the Supreme Court.”
However, now, during this election year his opinion has changed. With voting already underway in Wisconsin, Johnson has said he will support moving forward with President Trump’s nomination to fill Ginsburg’s seat. Going back on his word, Johnson is putting his party ahead of the values of hardworking people of Wisconsin.
Unfortunately, Johnson has recently threatened these values by deciding it is inconvenient for him to uphold his word, and ultimately our word, as our elected official in Washington. He has chosen politics over people.
In the coming weeks, the Supreme Court will take up a challenge to the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with preexisting conditions. For years, Trump and Johnson have sought to gut the Affordable Care Act. This effort to pack the court, when people in Wisconsin are already voting, is just another brazen political attack on our health care. The consequences of these efforts could be the loss of health care coverage for millions of Wisconsinites with preexisting health conditions.
For too long, Johnson has put politics ahead of the health of Wisconsinites. He voted to take away protections for people with preexisting conditions. He opposed the CARES Act to provide vital resources to front-line workers at the onset of COVID-19 and he has applauded congressional inaction on additional relief to our small businesses and communities who continue to struggle during the pandemic.
But, there is hope. Despite these recent actions, Johnson can stay true to his word. With his vote, he can ensure the 2020 election and the voice of Wisconsinites will be a driving factor in selecting our next Supreme Court justice. This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue. This is democracy.
Senators from both sides of the aisle have stood behind their word to wait until after this election. So, too, can Sen. Johnson. Wisconsin is watching.
Sarah Godlewski is Wisconsin's state treasurer.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!