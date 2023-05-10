My grandma left her hometown of Hudson to be part of the first group of women to serve in World War II. I learned from her that public service was an important moral obligation and worth the fight.

I’ve strived to follow her footsteps by taking on politicians to stop the power grab of removing the State Treasurer’s Office. I ran as a political nobody from Eau Claire and served as state treasurer, where I fought for economic security, smart investments and taxpayer transparency. I now am unexpectedly serving as Wisconsin’s secretary of state.

I was honored to be asked by the governor to serve as secretary of state. I will work diligently to make this office all it can be for our state and fight for what’s right. One of those issues worth fighting for is our democracy.

The fragility of our democracy is front and center in Wisconsin.

Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigns; former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski appointed to role The 82-year-old La Follette's announcement comes just months after the Democrat was re-elected in November to his 11th consecutive term in office.

Ten Wisconsinites, including an elections commissioner, attempted to overturn the will of the people and submitted falsified paperwork to the secretary of state’s office and Congress in the fake electors conspiracy. County and municipal clerks are being harassed for doing their job in running elections. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, allowed Michael Gableman to run a sham election investigation costing taxpayers $2 million. A new study shows Wisconsin is now the 4th hardest state to cast a ballot.

Yet despite these unimaginable threats, I’m being attacked for using the bully pulpit to protect and strengthen democracy. I have been very clear from the beginning that I do not believe politicians should run our elections. You can read exactly what I have stated to countless news outlets including Wisconsin Public Radio and to CBS 58.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is doing the important work in administering our elections freely, fairly and securely. Further, I believe Wisconsinites value a commission of non-elected officials administering our locally driven electoral system, and I will continue to support their efforts.

Yet now more than ever, I believe we cannot look the other way when our state is called a democracy desert — a place where voters stand little chance of effecting political change. Elections administration is not the only player on the team of democracy. I believe we all have a role to play. We need players to increase voter engagement, combat misinformation, recruit and support our local clerks, address the underrepresentation of communities facing barriers, and improve access to the ballot — to name of few.

As a woman who now has fewer rights than her mother or grandmother, I refuse to be told to stand down or stop fighting for our democracy. My grandma said, “Public service isn’t easy, but it’s worth the fight.” This sentiment rings true, and I will continue to use this bully pulpit in partnership with the governor, the Elections Commission, elected officials, community organizations and Wisconsinites to protect and promote a strong democracy.