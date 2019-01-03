California has completed its first year of legalized marijuana, and, as recent news stories published in this newspaper have proclaimed, the smoke hasn’t yet cleared to see clearly ahead.
While some communities, Santa Cruz included, seem to have a better handle on the growing marketplace, overall myriad issues remain unsolved. It’s telling that in a community such as Santa Cruz, long tolerant of marijuana, legal medical marijuana organizations, hailed as the model of how legal pot could work in the state, have had to close down, unable to cope with the myriad licensing requirements.
The issues swirling around legal pot include taxation, licensing, distribution and delivery, the still-flourishing illegal market, the stark difference in how cities and counties throughout the state are regulating sales, environmental problems, testing, and establishing enforceable laws regarding operating vehicles while under the influence.
And if that list isn’t long enough, consider that the expected Weed Rush of entrepreneurs hoping to get rich quick on delivering pot to a huge California market of consumers hasn’t really materialized as many operators hoped. The reality of murky rules and regulations, an uncertain marketplace buffeted by start-up costs and taxes, have marijuana industry advocates warning that many companies trying to make a quick killing will fail.
Meanwhile, the state hasn’t yet realized the vast streams of revenue from the hefty taxes slapped on pot sales — state tax revenues were less than half what was forecast and local communities also report revenues are not as high as expected.
The reason is obvious: High tax rates — 40 percent in some areas — make the price of legal pot prohibitive for many buyers who simply turn to the ever-welcoming embrace of the black market. Growers and distributors who remain outside the legal system can sell for a much lower price. Most no longer fear law enforcement, because the relaxation of laws has been widely viewed in many communities as the end of prohibition of the drug.
Legal pot backers convinced a significant majority of California voters in 2016 that legalizing marijuana was worthwhile because doing so would help end the black market by allowing consumers to buy their pot at local dispensaries. Marijuana sold through legal channels, it was said, would be safer, and the taxes could help cover related law enforcement expenses. In this rosy vision, illegal cultivation and production, along with the associated crime, would be curtailed
But if anything the situation has grown only more confusing. In cities such as Los Angeles, hundreds of retail pot shops are open for business and advertising proliferates trying to entice consumers. But many of these businesses are illegal. Pot users, with no penalty, quite naturally frequent shops with the lowest prices. Estimates are that about 80 percent of sales in the state are from illegal operations.
Clearly, state regulators are going to have to bring some coherence to this situation. ... Cannabis-related companies that are operating successfully and legally in the state would like to see an aggressive push by law enforcement against illegal operators. We agree with California’s pot regulation chief, Lori Ajax, who says she wants to see more licensed businesses come online.
If taxes are too high then local communities, also hoping for a windfall, need to rein in the add-ons that are making it hard for the legal market to survive, and agree this is just pumping up illegal operations.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel did not support legalization, which allows people 21 or older to legally possess up to an ounce and grow six pot plants at home. Our reasoning was that despite the age declaration, younger people would have even more access to an intoxicant that is much more powerful and impairing than non-pot smokers probably realize.
But the law is the law and it’s what voters mandated. And that means legislators and regulators need to take a much more active role in bringing sense and overall organization to the patchwork of rules and regulations that sift through the state like wayward secondhand smoke.