As an African American woman and one of only a handful of people of color in the audience at the Overture Center in Madison during a recent sold-out performance of "The Book of Mormon," I found it practically unbearable to sit through some of the worst, most racist representations of Africans (played by African American actors) I have ever seen on any stage anywhere, and I see a lot of theater.
I’m sure that most of the people in the audience that night would not describe themselves as racists. They were there to enjoy an entertaining evening at an award-winning Broadway musical. But I wonder if any of them thought afterward that, even for satire, this show goes way over the line.
"The Book of Mormon" is regularly described as hilarious, funny and even joyful. But for whom? The musical follows two young Mormons to a village in northern Uganda where they will serve two years as missionaries. There they meet a village doctor who sings about having maggots in his scrotum, a Ugandan warlord with an unprintable name who sings about raping black babies as a cure for AIDs and who threatens the village women with genital mutilation. This is heavy stuff, none of which I find funny.
Having visited Kampala, Uganda, a few months ago, I can’t help but wonder how the people I met there, including some of Kampala’s most popular actors, would react if they knew how their country and its people are being represented to audiences around the world. I’m sure they wouldn’t find it “hilarious.” As a literary critic and theater historian, I also wonder why, with the exception of a few short and tepid online articles, there hasn’t been more critical commentary in the press from African American and African scholars and critics about the blatant racism that fuels so much laughter in this otherwise corny musical.
The Ugandan actors have an excuse: "The Book of Mormon" will probably never be performed in sub-Saharan Africa, a place that one of the show’s writers, Matt Stone (who has never been to Uganda), called “one of those places that is just kind of cursed.” For those of us whose profession involves writing critically about theater and the arts, it’s time to speak out about the ways this award-winning and highly profitable musical recycles and replays some of the most racist and offensive stereotypes of Africans ever seen in American musical theater.