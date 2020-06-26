San Jose Mercury News: Suspending H-1B visas threatens next wave of innovation

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said it “would help ensure that the millions of Americans who are unemployed due to the coronavirus are first in line to fill job openings.”

Hogwash.

Trump is merely using the pandemic and accompanying economic crisis to fulfill a long-cherished goal: restricting entry of foreigners into the United States. He hopes the maneuver will appeal to his supporters and boost his sagging poll numbers.

The order fails to recognize the benefits that well-educated workers from diverse backgrounds bring to our economy and culture. It also ignores the realities of America’s — and the world’s — changing workforce.

The H-1B program allows companies to hire up to 85,000 highly skilled foreign professionals for positions with shortages of qualified American workers.

Unfortunately, some tech firms and outsourcing companies have abused the program to drive down wages and facilitate outsourcing of U.S. jobs, using loopholes to snag thousands of the visas. But suspending the program isn’t the answer. The president and Congress should instead institute long-sought reforms proposed by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., that would close the loopholes and end misapplication of the visas.