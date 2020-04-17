San Jose Mercury News: Good thing states, not Trump, call shots on COVID-19 exit

Now he suddenly wants to lead and expects the governors to follow. “The president of the United States calls the shots,” he declared. “They can’t do anything without the approval of the president of the United States.”

Actually, he doesn’t call the shots on this issue. And they don’t need his approval.

“There is no authority for a president to order states to ‘open up’ if the state believes that such an order would be inimical to public health,” Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who testified against impeachment, told the New York Times. “The president had no authority to order a national lockdown and certainly does not have authority to now order the lifting of such orders issued by governors.”

The president does have the bully pulpit to rally the nation, and federal government resources to lend a hand and build partnership with the governors. But, rather than erecting bridges and serving as a healing and unifying leader during a crisis, Trump has criticized the governors and been a fountain of public misinformation.

We’ll never know how many lives might have been saved if the president had shown consistent leadership — if, after limiting travel from China in January, he had kept focused on the COVID-19 threat rather than trying to minimize it.