San Jose Mercury News: Don't let the Tokyo Olympics become a coronavirus superspreader

The IOC said Friday that it would offer vaccine doses to athletes and visitors before they arrive in Japan. But without a vaccination requirement, the threat remains too significant to ignore.

The vaccination offer was the latest attempt by Olympic officials to counter serious concerns from residents of Japan. That’s right. The public there largely opposes allowing the games to begin July 23.

A Kyodo News poll in April showed 72% of Japan’s residents favored either postponing or canceling the games. An online petition calling on the Japanese government to call off the games collected 230,000 signatures in only two days. And Reuters reported last week that a survey of more than 1,000 Japanese doctors showed 75% believed it was better to postpone the games.

The opposition is understandable. While nearly one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated, only about 2% of Japan’s population of 125 million have received their first shot.

Japan has not seen the case rates experienced in the United States, India and Brazil. But the country’s health officials have expressed concern that the Olympics could put residents at unnecessary risk and exacerbate the current concerning trends. Daily cases have been increasing since early March, and the daily death toll has increased steadily since early April.