San Jose Mercury News: California has a long way to go to meet wildfire prevention goal

Either way, though, that’s only a pittance compared to what California and the federal government should be doing.

Newsom has demonstrated a disturbing lack of transparency during the pandemic. He needs to come clean on what CalFire has actually accomplished in wildfire prevention during his years as governor and provide real leadership for substantive future efforts.

California should be meeting its commitment to the federal government to ramp up wildfire prevention on a massive scale.

The challenge for the state is that 58% of California’s 33 million acres of forest are owned by the federal government, and an estimated 39% are owned by private landowners — many of whom are poor — leaving only 3% owned by the state. In 2018, the U.S. Forest Service reported that 99% of its forest lands were at a high risk of dangerous wildfires, but it was utilizing controlled burns to reduce the fire risk on only 1%.

The Nature Sustainability report cites limited funding, liability concerns, environmental regulations and inadequate trained personnel as the major barriers to increasing wildfire prevention efforts.