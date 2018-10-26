Try 1 month for 99¢
Science Says: Sex and gender aren't the same

The National Center for Transgender Equality, NCTE, and the Human Rights Campaign gather on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, Monday for a #WontBeErased rally. Anatomy at birth may prompt a check in the "male" or "female" box on the birth certificate _ but to doctors and scientists, sex and gender aren't always the same thing. The Trump administration purportedly is considering defining gender as determined by sex organs at birth, which if adopted could deny certain civil rights protections to an estimated 1.4 million transgender Americans. 

 Carolyn Kaster, AP

The Trump administration is considering legally defining gender as a category determined by one's genitalia at birth, according to the New York Times.

This radical change would essentially yank federal recognition from the estimated 1.4 million Americans who recognize themselves as a gender other than the one they were born into.

It's by far the most obvious attack on transgender people from an administration that has already made it clear it doesn't appreciate their contributions to society. (The Trump administration has also tried to ban transgender people from serving in the military.)

It's also intrusive (no one asked for the federal government's opinion on their genitalia) and anti-science to boot.

The medical community interprets many aspects of an individual's physiology beyond genitalia to determine their sex. (The Trump administration would only allow genetic testing.)

Some people are born with characteristics that don't fit the typical definitions of male or female. These communities have spent decades educating society about the long-term harm they've experienced when doctors have assigned them a gender. Now they have to fear the government is doing the same thing.

The Trump administration's consideration of a fixed gender definition will lead to infinite legal, medical and social problems for transgender and intersex people.

What it won't do is force them out of existence. Transgender and intersex people have always been part of the human race, and none of the Trump administration's cruelties will change that basic fact.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments