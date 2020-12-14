San Diego Union-Tribune: Why Xavier Becerra is a very dubious choice to run HHS

President-elect Joe Biden's push for a diverse leadership team is welcome and smart. The centuries in which the federal government was almost entirely run by white men faded under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, only to resurge under President Donald Trump.

It's heartening to see Biden pick the first woman secretary of Treasury (Janet Yellen) and first Black secretary of defense (Lloyd Austin). Yellen, a former Federal Reserve Board chair, and Austin, a retired four-star general, are eminently qualified.

But it is difficult to grasp why Biden has tapped California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be secretary of Health and Human Services. At a time when the nation faces its worst health crisis in more than a century, it is baffling that Biden would choose an HHS chief with no public health experience. Many Latinos would have been far better choices, starting with Dr. Antonia Novello, the former U.S. surgeon general, and Cecilia Munoz, an Obama domestic policy adviser.

But concerns about Becerra should extend far beyond his lack of an appropriate background to lead the push against a pandemic that could end up killing a half-million Americans or more. As California's attorney general, he has been a sharp disappointment.