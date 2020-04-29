San Diego Union-Tribune: Coronavirus smartphone tracking done right can save us

A month after Singapore responded to the coronavirus pandemic by encouraging residents to put an app on their smartphones that would notify them if they had been within 5 meters of someone known to have the virus, only one in five had. Given the low and slow adoption rate and the prevalence of privacy and technology-surveillance concerns in the United States, it might seem like a long shot to expect Americans would embrace a similar tool here.

It shouldn’t.

Contact tracing and social distancing has helped flatten the curve of cases in Singapore, at least initially, and in South Korea, where phone location data, credit card records and closed-circuit TV footage are used to share details about COVID-19 cases. Yet an open letter from dozens of tech and other leaders urging Silicon Valley to spearhead the coronavirus fight got a cool reception last month.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

With 26 million unemployment claims and more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States at this point, it’s time to reconsider what’s both possible and palatable. With heath experts saying reopening will rely on testing, tracing and isolation, finding out who has interacted or been near someone with the coronavirus is crucial. With the United States on the brink of an economic depression, sacrificing a little privacy — on a voluntary basis — makes a lot of sense.