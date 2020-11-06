Samba Baldeh: Why I will vote 'no' to a smaller, more expensive Madison City Council

Those promoting the change say it will improve representation by people of color. But people of color are at a much higher proportion on council now than in the city population. Our council consists of four Black members, two Latinx, a Native American and an East Asian, which is 40% of the council. This compares with about 25% of the city population.

All of the elected Black members represent districts with large Black and Latinx voting populations. If these districts were to be combined with adjacent districts, they or future Black candidates would be facing a much greater electoral challenge. The combining of districts and the need to raise much more money “to be competitive” would result in less not greater representation. This could lead to disenfranchisement of our minority communities.

The current budget for the council is $840,000. Less than half is for council salaries and the rest for four staff members who support the members. The proposal will require first-year salaries of $670,000 per year, pay more than $180,000 for health insurance as well as $50,000 for other standard benefits. Additional office space plus five or more staff assistants could easily top $400,000. These new costs plus retaining the existing staff will more than double the budget to $1.8 million.