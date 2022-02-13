Samba Baldeh: Sending $150 checks to everyone in Wisconsin is fair and fiscally responsible

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants you to know in the worst way that the tax cut Republicans proposed last year was “good” and had absolutely nothing to do with politics — but the tax rebate proposed by the Democratic governor recently was an “election-year bribe.”

Let’s take a closer look at the two tax reductions so you can decide which is the better approach. Last June, the GOP proposed to cut the income tax rate for all income groups from about 6% to 5%. Not surprisingly, this measure will be much more beneficial to wealthier residents when our taxes are filed in the spring.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, households earning between $0 and $50,000 per year will see an average tax cut of $73, and those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 will see a reduction of about $360. Households earning between $100,000 and $300,000 will pay, on average, $1,430 less per year, and those with incomes of more than $300,000 per year will pay an average of $3,000 less per year. About three-quarters of the benefits of the cut will go to households with incomes above $100,000.

Gov. Tony Evers’ current proposal is a horse of a completely different color. Instead of a percent reduction, his proposal calls for an equitable $150 rebate for each member of a household (similar to the federal stimulus checks). This means a family of four with earnings of $63,000 — the state median income — would receive a rebate of $600 while a family of four with an income of $300,000 would also receive $600. The family with median income would receive a rebate equivalent to 20% of the state income taxes they pay, while the more wealthy family would get a rebate of about 2% of its income taxes.

Both the GOP and the governor’s proposals “cost” the state about $1 billion. But while the price tag may be equal, the distribution of the benefits is decidedly unequal.

How different income groups spend their infusion of cash is telling because it speaks to their relative needs. We know from the experience of the first federal stimulus that lower- and middle-income households used those funds to pay down debt and to pay for necessities, while the higher-income households increased their savings and spending on discretionary consumer goods.

The second difference is that the governor’s proposal prudently covers only one year, while we have the benefit of a multibillion-dollar surplus. But the GOP’s cut is a permanent change that risks leaving the state unable to meet our future needs.

Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, and his minions have not explained why the tax cut approved six months ago was a “generational reform” while the governor’s current proposal to equally divide the surplus fairly is a spending gimmick.

Or perhaps is it the GOP’s view that only tax cuts for the well-to-do (as if all Republicans are in that category) constitute good governance, while a more equitable distribution to all others is meritless and solely motivated by political greed?

Baldeh, D-Madison, represents Assembly District 48: Rep.Baldeh@legis.wisconsin.gov.