Sam Rogers: U.S. should honor May 1 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan

In my first year in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, 42 men from my unit were killed. Over 300 were wounded, including shrapnel injuries, gunshots and amputations. Dozens of suicides followed our deployment, continuing now a decade later. The total number of suicide attempts caused by that tour, including my own, may never be known.
That single year in history continues to destroy lives, families and communities. Since my tour in 2010, 10 more years of war have now passed, each setting their destructive butterfly effect through American society. The health care our troops earned adds continuing, long-term costs, both in fiscal and physical terms.
Now, after almost 20 years in Afghanistan, America finally has a glimmer of hope for ending its longest war. Thanks to the Doha withdrawal agreement, negotiated last February, more than a year has passed without a U.S. military casualty in Afghanistan — the first such period since the war began in 2001. That could change come May if the president fails to uphold the terms of this agreement and withdraw U.S. troops.
Choosing to violate the Doha agreement risks a surge of violence that could lead to the injury and death of U.S. servicemembers as they are put back in the Taliban’s crosshairs. Staying in Afghanistan past May 1 in the vain hope that a U.S. military presence can drive its reconstruction in our image merely doubles down on the failed strategies of the last 20 years. Two decades of nation-building hasn’t created a centralized, Western-style democratic Afghanistan, and neither will two decades more.
Nation-building is something the American people never sent the military to Afghanistan to do. The United States had clear original objectives: bringing Osama bin Laden to justice, crippling core al-Qaida, and punishing the Taliban for harboring them. We achieved each of those strategic goals long ago. Afghanistan’s long history teaches us that its future is going to be a path the Afghans chart themselves, not a system that needs permanent propping up by foreign troops.
For America, insisting on an open-ended nation-building mission in Afghanistan has come at a terrible price for our troops and our society. We have had lost over 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan, including some killed in action on their 14th combat tours. The fighting has gone on so long that new U.S. Army privates were born into a world where the U.S. military has always been deployed in Afghanistan. This war created a new normal, and a generation that has grown up knowing perpetual conflict as the rule and not the exception.
In 2001, nobody could have imagined that by 2021 we’d still be putting American troops in harm’s way in Afghanistan. It’s no surprise, given the staggering costs and no clearly achievable mission, that two-thirds of veterans support withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan and other conflicts. Majorities of military families and the American public stand with them.
With only about 3,500 troops still in the country and 79% of enlistees coming from military families, the community that has supported this endless war shrinks year after year. The Biden administration has a rare opportunity to enact the will of the American people and follow through on the progress already made toward a full withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The war spared me, but I don’t want it to take my family or anyone else’s. With my spouse currently on active duty and my oldest daughter only seven short years away from enlistment age, it very well could if we spend another decade at war instead of withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan. All wars eventually end. It’s past time we ended ours in Afghanistan.
Sam Rogers is coalitions director of Concerned Veterans for America-Wisconsin and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.