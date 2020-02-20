Sacramento Bee: Why is Devin Nunes so scared?

Rep. Devin Nunes’ war against the free press reached a new low on Tuesday when he barred The Fresno Bee from covering a major water forum in Tulare, Calif.

The forum covered matters of crucial public interest. The chief executive officer of Friant Water Authority, a public agency, moderated the event. David Bernhardt, secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, also attended. Yet despite the fact that the Fresno Bee reporters had reserved tickets, Nunes’ staff banned them.

“The Fresno Bee learned at 10 a.m. Tuesday that its reporters would not be allowed to cover the event, after receiving tickets Thursday via email after registering for it on an Eventbrite website,” according to a story by Bee reporters Carmen George and Kate Irby.

“I want to make it clear that it’s invited press only, and you’re not on the list and your ticket will not scan at the door,” a Nunes staffer told the reporters.

Nunes often takes extreme measures to run from the press and hide from the public. “Nunes has routinely concealed his public schedules in California for the past several years and rescheduled fundraising events when logistical details have leaked,” wrote George and Irby. It’s been years since Nunes has had the courage to face his constituents in a town hall.