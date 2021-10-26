Sacramento Bee: Facebook slams media while using shady business practices

Our editorial board interviews policymakers, public officials, corporate executives and thought leaders on the record and uses the interviews to develop official editorial positions. However, Facebook’s representatives insisted that no one they would make available could be quoted about their “perspective on the legal and regulatory issues involving Facebook and the tech industry.” We told Facebook we weren’t interested.

They profess to want internet regulation, but it’s no secret that Facebook money pours into D.C. politics. Last year, Facebook spent nearly $20 million on its lobbying efforts in Congress, the most of any tech giant. Does anyone really believe they’ll willingly allow themselves to be regulated in a way that they cannot manipulate?

Facebook officials say they “expect the press to hold us accountable, given our scale and role in the world,” yet they cry foul and push back against data-driven journalism and important questions — questions that many of their 2.9 billion users would like to see answered. ...

“As long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is accountable to no one,” said Haugen when testifying before Congress. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., compared Facebook to Big Tobacco in that it targets kids and young adults with products it knows are harmful.