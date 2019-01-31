Over 45 years after the passage of the Clean Water Act, countless lakes and waterways across the nation are threatened by pollution that has serious consequences for human health. In Wisconsin, the situation of water quality is no different. All people have the right to clean water, but our current legislation does not ensure this is the case.
Under the Wisconsin Pollution Discharge Elimination System, Wisconsin issues permits to firms and organizations seeking to discharge wastewater into state waterways. Columbia Energy Center, a coal-fired power plant located in Portage, is seeking a reissuance of its permit.
The Columbia power plant handles coal ash as part of the combustion process, and its permit allows the company to discharge this waste product into areas that threaten nearby waterways. Coal ash contains carcinogenic compounds and heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium, lead and arsenic. Besides being carcinogenic, this substance also causes kidney disease, heart damage and neurological impairments in children. As a result of our energy usage, we are poisoning other communities that are miles away from our own. It is a grave injustice that one city consistently poisons another and forces its residents to deal with the burden of debilitating illnesses related to the pollution.
Madison Gas & Electric has 22 percent ownership of the plant, so Madison residents should be aware of how our energy consumption is linked to this environmentally unsound plant. I urge residents of this city to consider the fact that there is toxic pollution generated as a consequence of their energy use.
However, simply being aware of this information is not enough. We all need to demand that MGE accelerate its transition to renewable energy. The public hearing for Columbia’s permit is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St. in Portage. If we, the citizens of Madison, want our opinions on Columbia’s disposal of coal ash to be heard, it is critical that we attend this meeting.
Another source of pollution for Wisconsin residents’ water is the Oak Creek power plant, located on the coast of Lake Michigan. MGE owns part of this plant too, meaning that we in Madison are directly tied to the consequences of the plant's operation. The utilities have requested a new wastewater discharge permit. As part of the new permit, the two units at Oak Creek will move away from handling coal ash. Although this is an important step toward improving our water quality, Oak Creek will not implement this measure until 2023, the slowest timeline that is legally permitted.
In the meantime, Oak Creek continues to discharge mercury into Lake Michigan. This toxic metal has no place in our water supply. Illnesses related to mercury discharge will continue to burden the communities adjacent to the plant in these four years. As long as we willingly allow this dumping of toxins to continue, we willingly poison both ourselves and our fellow citizens.
The public hearing for the Oak Creek permit has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 11, from noon-2 pm. at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek. The Clean Power Coalition, a southwest Wisconsin-based organization that works for clean energy in our utilities, will be attending the hearing and the Sierra Club is assisting and supporting them with publicity. Just like with the Columbia hearing, it is important that the Oak Creek hearing receive a large turnout from Madison in order for us to influence the operation of this power plant.
It is unacceptable that these toxic substances are allowed to be injected into our water. Coal ash and mercury are inevitable byproducts of coal combustion. To eliminate these serious sources of water pollution, we must shift toward a system of 100 percent renewable energy. MGE needs to take responsibility to promote this shift, as its operations are continuing to poison the waterways of Wisconsin and the individuals who rely on this precious resource. Until all utilities have eliminated coal, we all bear the burden of pollution from coal.
As of now, MGE plans to transition to 30 percent renewables by 2030. However, this is a feeble plan of action when a far more aggressive switch to green energy needs to be made. Other cities in the U.S., such as San Francisco and Rochester, Minnesota, have committed to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. There is no reason why Madison cannot also have an ambitious green energy plan. We can and must demand more of MGE, our energy provider.
Søren Warland is a member of the Sierra Club and a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
