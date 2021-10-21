S.E. Cupp: Why Pete Buttigieg ought to be a hero to the right

But instead of congratulating the former Democratic presidential hopeful and his husband on their new family, the predictable voices on the right slammed his absence from his Transportation Department post for paternity leave, and even mocked him for his decision to spend time with his prematurely born babies.

Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted, "Pete Buttigieg was completely unqualified to serve as Secretary of Transportation. But Biden still picked him. Now Pete is absent during a transportation crisis that is hurting working-class Americans."

This is the same Cotton who argued the value of life, especially for premature babies who survive abortions: "These are precious little children, made in the image of God and endowed by Him with the same worth and dignity as you and me and all of us," he said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn piled on, slamming Buttigieg for "sitting at home" -- or what millions of new parents call family leave.

And Tucker Carlson, the very same who likened abortion proponents to Hitler, welcomed the news of Buttigieg's adoption by sneering, "paternity leave is what they are calling it. Trying to figure out how to breastfeed -- no word on how that went."