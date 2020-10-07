S.E. Cupp: What kind of man is Donald Trump?

And it's designed to obscure Trump's obvious evolutionary defects. Because, in truth, whether in the Paleolithic period or America circa now, he is terrible at being a man.

What kind of man, for example, puts his own family at risk during a global pandemic, endangering his wife, kids and grandkids by flouting mask rules and social distancing requirements?

What kind of man puts his co-workers and friends at risk, failing to tell them that he's been diagnosed with a deadly infectious disease?

What kind of man refuses help from the Centers for Disease Control to conduct contract tracing in the White House, to protect the people he works with?

What kind of man puts the Secret Service at risk by demanding they drive him around, while infected with COVID-19, so he can wave to supporters?

What kind of man belittles the deaths of 210,000 Americans by telling the rest of us not to be afraid of it, insisting he feels better than he has in 20 years?

What kind of man arrives back home, still infected, and proudly takes off his mask for the cameras?

This "man" is no protector. He didn't protect those closest to him. He didn't even protect himself. He certainly can't protect the rest of us.