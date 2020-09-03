S.E. Cupp: Vote Biden and make the presidency boring again

Or, a government you simply don't have to think about all that often; a government that exists merely to govern, and not consume your every waking thought; a government that revolves around you, and not the other way around.

It has been harder, obviously, during the pandemic, the exact time when you need government to step into an outsized role. But Trump has shrunk from that responsibility, instead making it about him, accusing Democrats of using a virus that has killed more than 180,000 Americans under his watch to hurt his reelection.

A good grasp of the role of government has proven elusive to Trump during the racial and civil unrest that's tearing through the nation, too. Instead of using the bully pulpit to calm fears, he has used tear gas on peaceful protesters and threatened military involvement, only ratcheting up the tension.

Trump's understanding of government is almost always wrong: absent when you need it most, intrusive when you need it least, and existing only to fulfill his own self-interested needs.

We sure could use a break from this. Now more than ever, we need to focus on healing our families and our communities and not on the federal government. And we need a president who gets that.