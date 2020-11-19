S.E. Cupp: Vengeance? No. Consequences? Yes. How to handle the post-Trump era

From Trump's inhumane child-separation policy to less formal policies of cronyism and nepotism, to his own potential criminal behavior, these all bear scrutiny and, where laws may have been broken, punishment.

For his part, Biden wants to leave that to state officials and his attorney general, a move that in itself seeks to remedy one of the most damaging features of the Trump administration, its corruption of the Justice Department.

According to a new report this week, Biden privately told advisers he doesn't want his presidency consumed by Trump investigations, fearing that would alienate Trump voters and inhibit his ability to focus on COVID-19, the economy and other hardships.

Whether Democrats in Congress agree with Biden or not remains to be seen -- but between what's likely to be dozens of congressional investigations and just as many by state district attorneys, Trump is unlikely to leave office completely unscathed. And he shouldn't.

But what of Trump supporters? Biden wants to bring them into some imaginary fold that may not exist. And many of Biden's supporters seem to be saying, "evacuate the area, there's no place for you in polite society."

The right answer is probably somewhere in the middle.