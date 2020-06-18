S.E. Cupp: Trump's salvation can only come from his playing on fear

“Tulsa Officials Plead for Trump to Cancel Rally as Virus Spikes in Oklahoma,” in yet another.

These hard-to-ignore double standards allow Trump to claim the system, including media, medical experts, politicians, whomever else is convenient, is rigged against him and his supporters. He tweeted, “The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!”

He’s right — not only won’t it work to shame his supporters, it will likely just embolden them, both now and in November.

But it’s not Trump supporters the left need worry about. It’s the folks on the sidelines of politics, whose real lives don’t revolve around Trump or his opponents, Twitter or cable news fights. For voters who are more worried about their jobs, their schools reopening, getting sick, protecting their families’ health and safety, they’re watching the politicization of public health with whiplash, suspicion, and maybe even a building resentment.

Trump doesn’t deserve a second term. This country quite simply can’t afford one. The majority of Americans agree. But he only needs enough of a minority to believe they have been picked on, ignored, tricked and dismissed to give him one. And if we’re not more careful with our framing of these important issues, we’ll do just that.

