Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY... .SNOW WILL BEGIN SPREADING ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON, CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT, THEN TAPER OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST BY SATURDAY MORNING. IN ADDITION, WE SHOULD SEE A BAND OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW PRODUCE HIGHER AMOUNTS OF SNOW FOR FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. THE PERIOD OF HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED FRIDAY EVENING INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON SATURDAY, POSSIBLY LINGERING LONGER DUE TO THE LAKE EFFECT INFLUENCE. HIGHER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL OCCUR SOUTH AND WEST OF WISCONSIN, SO IF YOU PLAN ON TRAVEL INTO THESE AREAS BE PREPARED FOR SLOW AND DIFFICULT CONDITIONS. SNOW AMOUNTS OF AROUND 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN THE WINTER STORM WATCH AREAS, WITH AMOUNTS DIMINISHING QUICKLY TO THE NORTH. BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WILL CAUSE SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...IOWA AND DANE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&