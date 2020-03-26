S.E. Cupp: Trump can't guide us through coronavirus, but conservatism can help

Congress, too, is letting Americans down in an urgent time of need.

Philosophical debates over big and small government, free-market economics and even the meaning of compassion are bouncing around in the ether as we try to get a hold on what is happening and what to do about it.

Conservatism can and should provide a guide.

Over the past four years, the Trump era has muted conservatism’s influence in Republican politics. Principles and policies conservatives have long held dear have been bastardized and repackaged by Trump, leaving real conservatism floating like the jetsam of a shipwreck.

Now more than ever, its usefulness will become clear, not only as a check on the far left, but more importantly as a check on Trump Republicans.

In the wake of coronavirus, some truly terrible, illiberal and life-threatening ideas have emerged from various corners. From the Department of Justice, a request for Congress to ask chief judges to detain arrested citizens indefinitely without trial during emergencies such as this one. Conservatives in the Republican Congress, like Rep. Justin Amash and Sen. Mike Lee, pushed back.