S.E. Cupp: To counter Trump's smear campaigns, Joe Biden must learn from Hillary Clinton's mistakes

I’ll never forget a moment in 2016.

I was boarding a train from New York to Washington, D.C., and ran into one of my favorite Amtrak employees whom I’d gotten to know over years of commuting. He loved talking politics when we’d see each other. And while we didn’t always agree, I respected his informed opinion.

On this day in early August, he excitedly headed toward my seat, holding his phone up from nearly a car away. When he got to me, he had an unfamiliar website cued up.

He clicked play on a 16-minute video made by a Florida doctor, featuring news articles, video clips and photos with the accompanying headline, “Hillary Clinton’s Illness Revealed.” In it, the doctor concluded she secretly had Parkinson’s disease.

I remember politely indulging my friend for a minute or so, and then telling him to just send me the link, so I could end the embarrassing public broadcast of this strange conspiracy theory while other passengers looked on.