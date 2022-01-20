S.E. Cupp: The dead-end doomsday cult of Donald Trump

For those of you with access to a calendar — admittedly an evil apparatus of the deep state — Jan. 17 has come and gone, and John-John has yet to make an appearance. That we know of.

Fear not, however. These “predictions” are merely suggestions, it would seem. According to QAnon adherents, John-John was also supposed to arrive on Nov. 23 of last year.

That was after he was going to appear on Nov. 3, 2021.

And that was after he was definitely arriving on July 4, 2019.

You’d think that all these disappointing no-shows would pierce the infallibility of the JFK Jr. resurrection-or-revival-or-reemergence theory, but alas, “evidence” is the domain of the elite, the establishment, the Deep State, the left, the so-called scientists and the lamestream media.

But you’d also think the fact that Trump himself hasn’t endorsed this conspiracy (yet) would also provoke some gentle chin-scratching.

Or at the very least, you’d wonder why the newly alive son of a beloved Democratic dynasty would reemerge from hiding after two decades to run for president with a reviled Republican loser.