S.E. Cupp: The Bob Saget I remember

When the night arrived, I headed backstage, my husband John in tow, to go over the jokes I was to deliver with the writers, themselves an all-star cast of comedy writers who made me even more nervous than I already was.

I winced at the off-color content they wanted me to perform -- jokes no one would expect from a young, female, conservative commentator. But I also knew it was genuinely funny stuff that, if I could get through it, would land some big laughs. I steeled my nerves, sighed in relief that I hadn't invited my parents or my boss, and prepared for the show.

"Who let you in here?" I heard from the doorway of my dressing room.

It was Saget. He warmly introduced himself to my husband and me, and could immediately sense my nervousness. "Don't worry, nothing you say will be worse than what we're going to say." He gave me a hearty pat on the back and a reassuring smile, and we were off.

I delivered my lines unflinchingly, and took my share of off-color commentary as well. At one point, Saget joked that he would have hit on me before the show if my husband hadn't been such a "c--k block," a joke he'd obviously come up with on the spot.