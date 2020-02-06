S.E. Cupp: The America of Trump's State of the Union sounds good, but it's a deeply incomplete picture.

“Leave it to Beaver” was very much an antidote to all of this, a TV show that made America feel better than she really had reason to.

I’ll be the first to admit, President Trump’s State of the Union Tuesday night gave me all the feels. From surprising a military mom with the return of her enlisted husband, to announcing a scholarship for a Philadelphia school girl, the event felt more like an episode of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” than the dry accounting of our economic and political health that it so often does. For a reality TV president, that’s fitting.

Trump boasted of a good economy, record-low unemployment, a successful anti-terror campaign, a war on opioids, and laudable, progressive legislation like paid family leave and criminal justice reform.

To be clear, the details were fuzzy and sometimes even false. As is often the case, Trump wasn’t so much speaking in truths but in themes: a strong but compassionate America that wasn’t just surviving, but thriving.