S.E. Cupp: Our politics and culture need to break free of resentment in the age of haters

Whether you're on the far left, the far right or the ever-shrinking center, this unending, level-11 vitriol is unsustainable and unbearable. No one should feel compelled to be this angry at other people all the time.

It feels like some of the people running for president have little desire to break this fever. They recognize that many of the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 were motivated by anger and fear. Trump, of course, is reinvigorating that anger and fear to try to win again, and some Democratic candidates are trying their best to tap into similar veins on their side of the aisle.

We should ask: Do we want this climate to continue?

I recently interviewed businessman and Democratic candidate Andrew Yang. We talked about how a person like me -- right of center and anti-Trump -- might vote in November. I said I didn't know yet, but I couldn't support a Democrat who I thought truly hated my dad, a Trump supporter. (Nor could I support a Republican who I thought truly hated my gay best friend or immigrant neighbor.)

Yang recoiled at the notion, and made it clear he didn't want to be in that category. Now, I don't know if Yang will be the Democratic nominee or if, ultimately, I could back his policies, but I don't believe he hates people like my dad.