S.E. Cupp: No, we shouldn't cancel the 'Hamilton' musical

"Your debts are paid 'cause you don't pay for labor/

We plant seeds in the South. We create. Yeah, keep ranting/

We know who's really doing the planting."

Nonetheless, some have criticized the glorification of George Washington, who himself owned slaves, and the non-acknowledgment that Hamilton was friends with and married into slave-owning families, leading of course to a #CancelHamilton trending topic on Twitter.

Miranda has responded to calls for its "cancellation," or ex-communication from polite society, by politely admitting, "All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn't get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5-hour musical. Did my best. It's all fair game."

He's right, of course. No art should be above criticism, and there are certainly ways to see "Hamilton" as glossing over that ugly history. But that's also OK -- it's not the job of art to be honest.