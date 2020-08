S.E. Cupp: My vote for Biden hinges on his veep pick

As a staunch conservative who has voted Republican in past elections, I don’t take this lightly. I don’t agree with everything that Biden supports, nor am I 100% comfortable with the direction he wants to take the country.

But I do know I’m 100% uncomfortable with the direction Trump does. While I wish I had an actual conservative to vote for — someone who respects the Constitution, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, national security interests, free speech and a free press — I know that four more years of Trump will further damage, possibly beyond repair, the institutions we hold so dear in this country.

For what it’s worth, I’m also just sick of all the crap. The gaslighting, the puerile tweets, the divisiveness, the rampant ignorance and the utter inability to put the country before his fragile ego. I’m ready to move on, I’m ready to make the presidency normal again.

But whom Biden selects is hugely important in my decision-making. There is, for example, a massive difference between Kamala Harris and Susan Rice. For me, it’s likely the difference between Biden getting my vote and writing someone else in. Harris would have my vote. Rice would not.