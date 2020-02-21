S.E. Cupp: Mike Bloomberg's demand for breastfeeding nicely encapsulates his dangerous political philosophy

He may have hoped his billions would speak louder than his baggage, but Michael Bloomberg has experienced a cavalcade of bad press over the past two weeks that should make him a painfully hideous choice for any voters, but Democrats in particular. He supported stop-and-frisk, an anti-crime policy that disproportionately targeted minorities. He has a long and prolific record of sexist comments and accusations of sexual harassment within his company. He made disparaging comments about American farmers. He blamed the housing crisis on the end of redlining bias, and referred to transgendered people as "some guy in a dress" or "he, she or it." And that only scratches the surface.

This is the new savior of the Democratic Party? If you say so.

Individually, these stories are bad. Altogether, they are disastrous. But Bloomberg's long history of invasive nanny state policies deserves renewed scrutiny.

Of the many things Bloomberg felt entitled to grab while mayor of New York -- cigarettes, trans fats, sugary sodas, black and brown men aged 14-24 -- one of the few that ever gets discussed is my breasts.

No, Bloomberg never literally grabbed my breasts. I'm not sure he could have reached them. But one initiative he foisted on the women of New York years ago put our boobs uncomfortably, unforgivably within the mayor's grasp.