S.E. Cupp: Meghan Markle's detractors sound like jerks

The cruel condemnations flooded in. Most famously, Piers Morgan, the now former television host who was once jilted by Markle, waged an all-out assault on the pregnant mother the day after her interview. He called her story "vile destructive self-serving nonsense." He accused her of lying, saying "I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," to which his incredulous co-host responded, "That's a pathetic reaction to someone who has expressed those [suicidal] thoughts."

Over in the states, plenty joined Piers in the pile-on. Fox News host Tucker Carlson referred to the couple as "Prince Whatever-His-Name-Is and his angry wife from Los Angeles." He reduced her account of the ongoing attacks from within the royal family and the press to: "Here's this royal person, one of the most famous and fawned-over people in the world telling Oprah that she was incredibly wounded because she got into some kind of petty argument about dresses with her sister-in-law at her wedding three years ago." He didn't focus on the racism, the lack of support, the betrayals from her own family and her new one, the isolation and loneliness, the fears for her safety and the safety of her child. No, she was just a rich woman whining about dresses, according to Carlson.